Wilfried Zaha likes EPL’s official post on Everton new man Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Everton announced the signing of defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05, and the Ivory Coast international is expected to replace the departed Idrissa Gueye and hit the ground running.
The English Premier League official Instagram account welcomed the midfield powerhouse to the top-flight in a post, and his international teammate and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was quick to like it.
His reaction will surely excite Everton fans, and some will think it hints that he wants a Goodison Park switch.
👀 We see you @wilfriedzaha 👀 pic.twitter.com/9AjwiiPdGb
— The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) August 3, 2019
The Ivorian is also an Everton target, but it remains to be seen if a deal can still be gotten over the line in the last six days left in the summer transfer window.
Manager Marco Silva reckons Zaha can help improve his attack and boost his side’s top-six chances, but Palace are playing hardball and have since slapped £80 million on his head.
Arsenal were keen on a move but have already gone for Nicolas Pepe instead, but Serie A giants Napoli have entered the race, and are willing to part with £60 million for the signature of the former Manchester United forward.