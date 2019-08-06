Wilfried Zaha expects to join Everton in the next few days

Everton want to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer.
According to Independent, the Toffees are ready to submit a club-record bid for the winger and Zaha expects to join them in the next few days.
The report adds that Palace are willing to accept an offer of around £65m for the 26-year-old player.
Zaha is one of the best wingers in the league right now and he would be a tremendous addition to Marco Silva’s attack.
The former Manchester United player will add pace, flair and goals to the side.
Everton have already signed Moise Kean from Juventus and if they manage to land Zaha, they will have the best attack outside of the top six.
It will be interesting to see what happens now. The window closes in the next few days and Everton will have to move quickly if they want to sign the 10-goal midfielder.
Everton are currently working on the structure of their offer to Palace. Meanwhile, Zaha has informed the Eagles that he wants out this summer.
His departure will be a massive blow for the London side but his decision is understandable. Zaha is good enough to play for a side challenging for Europe.