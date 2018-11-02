Pundit backing Wigan Athletic to trouble Leeds United

Leeds United visit Wigan Athletic on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the weekend second in the table, two points behind leaders Sheffield United.
Wigan have dropped to 14th in the standings after losing their last two away matches.
However, the Latics are tough to beat at home and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to hold Leeds to a 2-2 draw (12/1 with Sky Bet).
“Wigan at home are a completely different proposition to the side they are away,” he said.
“They’ve claimed 17 of their 20 points at the DW Stadium this season and will give Leeds a great game on Sunday.
“Leeds only got a point against Forest last week, and they claimed it in somewhat controversial circumstances, but they look like they are getting back up to full speed.
“I can’t split these two, however, so I’m going to back an entertaining draw.”
The two sides last met in the Championship during the 2016/17 season, with both games ending 1-1.
Wigan are priced at 9/4 to win the game, with Leeds available at 6/5 and the draw on offer at 12/5.