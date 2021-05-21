Wigan Athletic chairman aims dig at Tottenham Hotspur, jokes club want Harry Kane

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has joked that the League One club are monitoring the situation of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane closely.

The Spurs star wants to leave North London this summer having spent 10 seasons at the club without any winners’ medal.





Kane has reached the League Cup final twice and the Champions League final once, but he was on the losing end on all the occasions.

The Tottenham academy graduate is reportedly keen to join Manchester City as he wants to play regularly in Europe’s elite competition and win silverware, and Wigan chairman has joked that his side are also in the running for Kane having lifted silverware more recently than the North Londoners.

Having lifted silverware more recently than Tottenham Hotspur we are continuing to monitor the Harry Kane situation closely https://t.co/UV0Dw8ZEMt — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@Talalalhammad32) May 21, 2021

Spurs’ last silverware came in 2008, and they do not appear closer to winning a major one anytime soon.

They were challenging Leicester City for the Premier League title in 2015–16 towards the end of the campaign only to fall off during the last three games of the season, eventually finishing third behind the Foxes and Arsenal.

Tottenham have missed out on Champions League football for the second season running and could fail to play in Europe entirely next term if they lose to Leicester City on the final day of the season on Sunday.

It remains to be seen where Kane would be plying his trade next season, but it is clearly not Wigan and suitors should be ready for some tough negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

