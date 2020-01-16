Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wickham could leave Crystal Palace in January

16 January, 2020 Crystal Palace, English Championship, English Premier League, Sheffield Wednesday, Transfer News & Rumours

Connor Wickham looks on his way out of Crystal Palace in January after struggling for playing time this season. The 26-year-old returned from injury in December but has been short of minutes under Roy Hodgson.

Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha are ahead of Wickham in the pecking order. Cenk Tosun has recently joined on loan from Everton and could push the Englishman to fifth-choice. A loan move away might be the best option for Wickham as a result.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly leading the race for his signature. The Owls recently lost Steven Fletcher to injury and he’s not expected back for two months, so they could jump at the chance to bring a Premier League striker to Hillsborough.

Wickham desperately needs more opportunities too. He’s racked up only 45 minutes of Premier League football in Palace’s last eight games and has managed just six appearances in all competitions this season. The former England u21 international has scored just two goals for Palace since November 2016 as injuries have decimated his career.

A permanent move away doesn’t appear to be on the cards, but Wickham will be allowed to leave on loan.

