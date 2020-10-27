Why Tottenham should be considered title contenders

The Premier League season has started in exciting fashion with controversy, goals and shock results. In fact, just six games into the season, every side has lost at least one game – the earliest this has happened since 1967. Liverpool have been set back with an injury to their talismanic defender, Van Dijk and Manchester City have failed to find any sort of consistency. So it appears that we could be set for the most open title race for quite some time.

Tottenham Hotspur have not won a trophy since 2008, and the last time they won the league in 1961: The Shirelles had just released ‘will you still love me tomorrow’, the average UK house price was £2,770 and Harold Macmillan was the Prime Minister. However, with a serial winner in the dug-out, a lethal striking partnership and strength and depth in their squad, they cannot be written out of the title race.





The Manager

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham – quite an unlikely combination. Mourinho’s global success has taken him from Porto, to Chelsea, to Inter Milan, back to Chelsea, to United and now to Spurs. It would be, arguably, Mourinho’s biggest achievement in his career if he turned Tottenham into title winners.

However, Mourinho has already started to rejuvenate and improve the side. Tottenham’s steady and gradual improvement under Mourinho has almost gone under the radar. But there is no doubt that the ‘Special One’ has already started to work his magic. Whilst Spurs lost to Everton and capitulated from 3-0 up against West Ham to draw. They are just two points off Everton and Liverpool at the top of the table and their 6-1 thrashing of United was a clear display of their talent.

Pochettino did an incredible job at Tottenham, creating a top side that were always easy on the eye. Mourinho, himself, has even praised the work of his predecessor. However, Tottenham were too much of a ‘nice’ team under Pochettino. This is something Mourinho has changed. We saw Tottenham’s newfound ruthlessness against Southampton and Man United. But more importantly, against Burnley, they won the game, despite not playing too well, a sign of a top team.

If Mourinho can continue to transform Spurs and implement his winning mentality, then they have to be considered contenders.

Deadly Duo

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have formed a deadly partnership. The South Korean and Englishman have been Tottenham’s star men for the last few seasons. This year, however, their telepathic ability to assist each other has been on display for everybody to see. Harry Kane has scored 5 and assisted 8 goals this season for Spurs and Son has scored 8 and assisted 2.

With the two of them linking up 9 nine times together this season in front of goal. In fact, the duo have linked up 29 times in the Premier League, behind only the partnership of Drogba and Lampard. Kane and Son have formed a lethal partnership that instils fear into defenders.

Harry Kane has broken his assists record in just 6 games. But how has Kane turned from scorer to provider so effortlessly? Well, this has been the result of a slight adjustment to his role in the team. Whereas the typical No.9 would be the furthest forward and the focal point, Kane now drops deeper to receive the ball, allowing the wingers to run in behind.

This is similar to the role played by Firmino for Liverpool. However, Kane’s predatory instincts and lethal finishing mean he will still score lots of goals, despite playing slightly deeper. This slight shift also explains why Son has started the season so well in front of goal – Son is the league’s top scorer with 8 goals.

Whilst so much is talked about Liverpool and City’s strike force, the combination of Kane and Son is definitely one of the best attacks in Europe. Their goal contributions alone will propel Tottenham into the title race and if they remain fit, then Spurs have a big chance this season.

Strength and Depth

The great Bill Shankly once described the first division as a marathon not a sprint. No matter how much football has changed and how much it will continue to change, that sentiment will remain valid. To win the league, you have to show endurance and you also need sufficient strength and depth in your squad. This transfer window, Levy has finally understood this and brought in some very good signings.

You would be forgiven for feeling sorry for Pochettino, who never received the financial backing Jose Mourinho has had from Levy. Whilst Tottenham’s signings can be seen as uninspiring compared to rivals, Chelsea’s, they are all hard-working pros that do not need time to gel. With Tottenham’s Europa League campaign as well, it was crucial that they strengthened and they did.

Mourinho brought in an experienced reserve goalkeeper in Joe Hart, who has performed well so far in the Europa League. He also secured the services of Matt Doherty, who has already impressed in the league for Wolves and has started his Spurs career well.

Mourinho has also invested in youth, with the signing of Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon, a great signing for the future. The signing of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Southampton has also proved to be a masterstroke. Not forgetting, of course, Carlos Vincius, a back-up striker for Harry Kane.

The cherry on the top of cake being, of course, Bale returning from real Madrid along with exciting young left-back, Sergio Reguilon.

Excellent signings that turn Tottenham from potential contenders to definite title contenders. Brilliant from Levy and, of course, Jose Mourinho.