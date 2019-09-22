Why Joao Felix is the most underrated player in FIFA 20

FIFA 20 has dished out some lavish ratings for the “marquee players” around Europe in it’s pre-release top 100 ratings, but there’s certainly not much love for the blooming youngsters.
While Kylian Mbappe’s been rated an impressive 89 for his heroics with Paris Saint-Germain last season, the same can’t be said about some of the other wonderkids around Europe.
It’s almost as if FIFA is pandering towards the older stars rather than giving the young impact players their due. One player to have really been hurt by their unfair rating system is Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, only receiving an 80 rating despite his heroics with Benfica last season.
Indeed, the Portuguese’ sensation’s work granted a big-money move to the Spanish giants, but FIFA hasn’t been generous to him.
Felix broke through in the Liga NOS last season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 7 more to prove himself the complete package in the attack.
The teenager averaged 2.6 shots per game from 21 starts and 5 substitute appearances, which means he averaged a goal every three shots attempted. Despite this impressive record, he’s only given a meagre 79 finishing despite being a lethal striker in the final third.
The Portuguese is known for his electric speed, often showcased for Atletico so far this season where he’s left defenders dead in his tracks for his amazing pace.
Perhaps the best example of his acceleration and uncontrollable speed was in his La Liga debut against Getafe, when he ran half the pitch’s length to whiz into the box and earn his side the match-winning penalty.
In the same case, even his 81 dribbling deserves a certain raise. The teenager is irresistible when he gets his groove on, floating in the field and dancing past defenders with ease to thrill spectators all around.
Considering some of the dribbling stats given to relatively slower, static players, he definitely deserved a few points raised to his dribbling statistics as well.
He’s been handed a meagre 74 passing attributes, but he’s much too creative to be underrated like that. The 19-year-old’s an extremely clever candidate, often finding the pocket of space with his passes, as his eight assists in all competitions last season validating his creative genes.
While lower physical and defensive attributes are granted, Felix still should’ve been rated in the mid-80s.
One good thing about him is that he’ll soar through in career mode. Unlike the €126million spent by Atletico in the summer, he has a €75 million release clause in the game so you can get him for around €50 million less!
Felix has the maximum potential of 93, which will make him among the best players in the game! The Portuguese might be underrated, but that’s actually a good thing for career mode fanatics.