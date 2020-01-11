Why Grezda left Rangers

Eros Grezda left Rangers and returned to NK Osijek on Tuesday after struggling for form and playing time under Steven Gerrard. Grezda joined the Gers on a four-year deal in August 2018 and went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating three goals.
The 24-year-old was a regular in his debut campaign at Ibrox before picking up a serious ankle injury in December that sidelined him for three months. Grezda made three appearances before suffering a knee injury in April that ended his season prematurely.
He spent 2019/20 on the periphery, making just three appearances for Rangers, all of which came in the Challenge Cup. The Albanian international failed to make the matchday squad in any Europa League, Premiership and Scottish League Cup game this season, so his exit isn’t a surprise.
Gerrard recently revealed that the decision to sell Grezda came from the player himself. He explained to The Sun: “Grezda never worked and I will take responsibility for part of that but, to be fair to Grezda, he wanted to go and play and we wish him well. He has gone back to Osijek, so there is no problem there.”
The winger spent only one season at Osijek after joining from NK Lokomotiva in 2017. He contributed 11 goals in 37 games and will hope for more playing time than he received at Rangers.
The Sun say Rangers have inserted a sell-on clause, so they’ll bag a percentage of his transfer fee if he’s sold on.
Stats from Transfermarkt.