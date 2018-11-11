Why Gerrard signed young Rangers defender Worrall

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard revealed why he signed Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest. The young defender joined Rangers on a season-long deal and has been in and out of the side early on. Worrall has partnered the likes of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic at centre-back and has been able to operate on the left-hand side of the defence.
Gerrard said Worrall being an option as a left-sided centre-back was why Rangers procured his signature. He told the Daily Record: “Joe was an opportunity, I was aware of him and we were looking for a player who could play on the left side as well”. The 21-year-old has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, six of which have come in the Premiership.
Rangers are currently third in the division with 24 points from 12 games, having won four and drawn one of their last five outings. Gerrard’s men are only two points off leaders Celtic and runners-up Hearts, boasting the third-best defence in the league. Worrall has played his part in their success, having been on the losing team just once in the league – vs Livingston on September 30.
He brings balance to the defence and kept his place in the backline alongside Nikola Katic against Motherwell on Sunday, so Gerrard is clearly pleased with what he’s seen from the youngster.
