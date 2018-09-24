Why Celtic have started the season poorly

Celtic suffered defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday, ending the weekend five places and six points worse off than Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts. Brendan Rodgers’ men have endured a difficult start to the campaign and risk missing out of the title if they can’t turn things around soon.
Their away form has undoubtedly been the biggest issue, with the Hoops picking up just one point on their travels in the Premiership this season and having won only two of eight outings in all competitions. It cost them their place in the Champions League and is their worst start for 20 years.
- 10/7/18 (Champions League) Alashkert 0-3 Celtic
- 1/8/18 (Champions League) Rosenborg BK 0-0 Celtic
- 11/8/18 (Scottish Premiership) Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Celtic
- 14/8/18 (Champions League) AEK Athens 2-1 Celtic
- 18/8/18 (Scottish League Cup) Partick Thistle 1-3 Celtic
- 23/8/18 (Europa League) Suduva 1-1 Celtic
- 14/9/18 (Scottish Premiership) Mirren 0-0 Celtic
- 23/9/18 (Scottish Premiership) Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic
The second half of last season’s Premiership campaign saw Celtic really struggle on the road. They dropped points in six of their final 12 games, conceding 15 goals for their troubles. With Rangers somewhat rejuvenated under Steve Gerrard, there could finally be a competitive title challenge in Scotland.
Stats from Transfermarkt.