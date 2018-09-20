Why Arsenal have left Mavropanos out of the matchday squad this season

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos hasn’t been named in the first-team’s matchday squad in any competition this season. After his move from PAS Giannina in January 2018, the centre-back featured for the Gunners in three games at senior level and five for the u23s, impressing throughout.
It looked as though he would be somewhat of a fixture in 2018/19 as a result but the Greek u21 international hasn’t played one minute of senior football, nor has he even made the bench. According to Chris Wheatley of Goal, a groin injury is the reason for his ongoing absence this season.
While not giving a timestamp as to when he could return, the problem has been called ‘minor’, so supporters might see the defender return in October. Competition is fierce under Unai Emery, with Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding and Laurent Koscielny all fighting for a place at the heart of the defence, but there could be an opening should form dip.
Koscielny’s achilles problems (expected to return in December) and advancing age could see him out of action for a lot of the season, while Holding hasn’t featured this campaign at all either. As for Mavropanos, the 20-year-old has five years remaining on his deal with Arsenal, so he has plenty of time to force his way into the starting lineup. He may get a chance under Emery.
Stats from Transfermarkt.