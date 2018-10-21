WhoScored say Tuanzebe underperformed for Villa against Swansea

Aston Villa ended a run of four games without a win with victory over Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, but not every player impressed at Villa Park.
WhoScored named Axel Tuanzebe as the home side’s worst performer – exclusive substitutes – scoring the centre-back 6.3/10.
The centre-back lined up alongside James Chester against Swansea and helped Villa keep a clean sheet but fared considerably worse on the day than his partner.
Tuanzebe failed to make a tackle, interception, clearance and blocked shot. He saw more of the ball compared to his teammates, however, and completed a respectable 87% of his passes.
Signed on loan from Manchester United for a second consecutive season, the 20-year-old has so far made 11 appearances in all competitions. Tuanzebe has played in all nine of Villa’s Championship outings and two in the EFL Cup.
The England u21 international, who has played right-back and centre-back for the Midlands outfit, left a lot to be desired over the weekend but he’s sure to bounce back.
In front of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, new manager Dean Smith named a back four of Neil Taylor, Tuanzebe, Chester and Alan Hutton, with Birkir Bjarnason and John McGinn protecting the middle of the park ahead of them.