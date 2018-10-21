WhoScored say Nyland impressed the most for Villa against Swansea

Aston Villa enjoyed a 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday afternoon and goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland came away with a lot of credit for his performance.
The 28-year-old was named by WhoScored as the most impressive player against Swansea, scoring an unbeaten 7.9/10.
Nyland kept a clean sheet on the day, making four saves over the 90 minutes and edged out Tammy Abraham (7.8) to earn their Man of the Match award.
It was manager Dean Smith’s first game in charge of Villa since replacing Steve Bruce and sees the Midlands outfit move two places up the Championship table.
Villa have ended a four-game winless run and have 18 points from 13 games this season.
They still just three points adrift of fifth-placed Derby County and could find themselves in the top-six if they can hit some form this winter.
Nyland arrived at Villa Park from German outfit FC Ingolstadt in August and has gone on to make 11 appearances.
Saturday’s win over Swansea was the first clean sheet he’d kept in the Championship.
The Norwegian international, who has represented his country on 27 occasions, will hope to improve and keep developing so clean sheets become the norm in weeks to come.