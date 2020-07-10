Where Next for Luka Jović?

If all the stars align, Luka Jović may be able to walk his way into the Arsenal team, but it looks like an uphill task for both the player and club.

4. Tottenham

It appears that Jović has a good chance of going to London, with at least three clubs from the city vying for his signature. His best bet in England’s capital is Tottenham, who are having a really mixed season in front of goal.

Although Spurs have used a host of players up front, including the likes of Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn, they only have one out-and-out striker – Harry Kane. Though the team did alright when he was out injured, Mourinho made it clear that he wanted a striker.

After the January transfer window, he said, “We don’t want a striker to just help us now. We want a striker to be good for our future.” Jović is young, and may fit the bill. But at the same time, he will have a strong amount of competition to deal with, and may find life slightly difficult.

3. Leicester

After the title-winning high of 2016, Leicester flirted with relegation for a couple of seasons, before shooting straight back up to the top-four. Under Brendan Rodgers, they clearly look like a very strong side, and should start attracting big-name players soon. Buying a player, even an outcast, from Real Madrid will surely be a big statement of intent from the Foxes, and their best chance seems to be Luka Jović.

Leicester have played with two strikers lately, and their only options up front are Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. Ayoze Pérez has filled in at times, but that was more due to necessity rather than capacity. Their top-scorer for the season has obviously been Vardy, who has netted 22 times. In second place, Iheanacho is tied with James Maddison at 9. That is a big gap, and when Vardy has goal-droughts (like he did after the restart), Leicester’s performances seem to take a big blow.

Leicester have made contact with Fali Ramadani, Jović’s agent, and seem to be in a good position to sign the Serbian striker. But, they have serious competition, even from Italy:

2. AC Milan

The Rossoneri have looked good lately, but are not quite challenging for the Scudetto, mainly because they didn’t sign Zlatan Ibrahimović last summer.

Unfortunately for them, it seems that the Swedish striker may be on his way out. That leaves them with Rafael Leão and Ante Rebić up front, and they may be looking for another option. In fact, they even held a meeting with Ramadani, who represents both Rebić and Luka Jović. The former may play a crucial part in the deal too, because he was the Serb’s teammate in their Frankfurt days, where they shared a strong bond.

Maybe Jović just needs someone from his high-days to find his goalscoring boots, and that’s exactly what he gets at Milan. It looks like a win-win deal.

1. Newcastle

Jović is at that stage of his career where he just needs a massive gamble to pay off. If he becomes one of Newcastle’s first big-name signings, things may just start to go his way.

If (when) the takeover goes through, the Magpies will have a lot of money to spend. One position where they are in desperate need of an improvement is that of a striker. Joelinton has been a proper flop with just 4 goals from 40 appearances, Dwight Gayle only has 2 from 18 outings, and Andy Carroll hasn’t even found the net in his 19 games.

If the takeover is completed and Jović makes the move, he may find himself strolling into a starting lineup with players such as Phillipe Coutinho and maybe even Gareth Bale.

It certainly is a huge risk as he needs a lot of things which are beyond his control to go his way, but if it pays off, Jović’s career will take off for the second time.

Final Verdict

Jović has a lot of suitors lined up at the moment, mainly coming from England. The 22 year-old has a lot of time ahead of him, and should weigh all of his options carefully before making the move to rekindle his career. No matter where he goes, one thing seems certain right now – Luka Jović will not be a Real Madrid player for too long.