Whelan backs Leicester to sign Celtic ace Kristoffer Ajer

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Noel Whelan believes that Leicester City would be in pole position to sign the defender if he leaves.
Brendan Rodgers’ connections at Celtic could help the Foxes seal the deal. Also, Ajer has worked with Rodgers before and the player might be keen on a reunion as well.
It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old ends up this summer.
Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: “Brendan Rodgers knows him and has worked with him before. He must feel he is capable of working in the Premier League. You always trust the players you have worked with before because you realise their potential. Brendan must believe he can do a job there. They will be in pole position because of that relationship. Also, the style of play they have, he will complement the other players they have at the back. If the money is right Celtic will listen I would think.”
Ajer is a talented young defender and he needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football.
Leicester City could be the ideal place for him to grow. Rodgers have done well to establish Soyuncu as a starter in his team and he could help Ajer fulfill his potential at the King Power Stadium as well.
Rodgers knows the defender well and he might be able to bring out the best in him.
A move to Leicester would obviously be a step up for Ajer and he is likely to be tempted if the Foxes come calling.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester make a move for the Celtic ace in the coming weeks.