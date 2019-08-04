What Steve Bruce said about Newcastle target Ahmed Elmohamady

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is optimistic about signing a few more players before the end of the transfer window.
One of the players he reportedly wants to bring to St James’ Park is Ahmed Elmohamady.
According to reports from The Sun, Bruce is keen to sign Elmohamady from Aston Villa this summer.
The 91 times capped international has played under Bruce at Hull City and Villa, and the former Villa boss is trying hard to convince the Newcastle hierarchy to make a move for the Egypt international.
In fact, back in 2017, Bruce described the 31-year-old right back as “a manager’s dream”. Bruce has signed the player three times in his career, and it remains to be seen whether he is successful in getting him for one more time in his career.
“He is a delight, a manager’s dream,” Bruce told the Birmingham Mail. “You know, in seven years I cannot remember him missing a match for me.”
Elmohamady made 42 appearances for the Villans in all competitions last term and was one of their most consistent performers.
Newcastle already have two good right-backs in the form of DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo, of which the latter has shown good form during the pre-season.
With the Magpies needing to bolster other areas of the pitch, certainly adding another player in the right-back role is nothing but a luxury.