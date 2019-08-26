What Sir Alex Ferguson told Steve Bruce ahead of Spurs vs Newcastle

Steve Bruce was under immense pressure already after just two games in charge ahead of last weekend.
The Magpies lost their two opening Premier League games against Arsenal and Norwich City, and some fans had already started to hit the panic button.
Bruce was not a popular choice among the Newcastle fans, but the victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday surely will have silenced some of Bruce’s critics.
Newcastle travelled to north London and picked up a shock 1-0 victory, with club-record signing Joelinton scoring the only goal of the match.
According to The Athletic, Bruce took help from his former manager and mentor Sir Alex Ferguson before the game. Bruce sought counsel from the former Manchester United manager and dialled Ferguson’s number ahead of the match.
Ferguson advised the 58-year-old to “keep his head down and get on with it”.
Newcastle changed the system to 5-4-1 and produced a sturdy performance against Spurs. They only managed 20% of possession but did well defensively to prevent Spurs from scoring.