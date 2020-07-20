What reported Leeds United target Yasser Larouci has decided on Liverpool future

Reported Leeds United target Yasser Larouci has allegedly come to the conclusion that he has to leave Liverpool.

Goal.com reported last week that Leeds are interested in signing Larouci from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.





The report claimed that the Whites – who will play in the Premier League next season after clinching automatic promotion from the Championship – have held preliminary talks with the Reds over the transfer of the 19-year-old left-back.

Goal.com has now reported that the Algerian has come to the conclusion that he needs to leave Liverpool this summer in order to play regular first-team football.

Leaving Liverpool

With Andy Robertson the clear first-choice left-back at Liverpool, it is hard to see Larouci break into the first team anytime soon.

The teenager may not even be on the substitutes’ bench for matches, and playing in the youth team may not be as good for his development as playing regular first-team football would be.

Move to Leeds United?

Larouci could face a similar problem at Leeds, who have Stuart Dallas playing at left-back, with Ezgjan Alioski also able to play in that position.

Perhaps a move to a club in the Championship would make more sense for the Algerian teenager.