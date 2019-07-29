What Garth Crooks said about Everton target Mario Lemina

According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina in the summer transfer window.
The Toffees have lost Idrissa Gueye to PSG and they are looking to find a suitable replacement to fill his void.
Marco Silva has now turned his attention towards Lemina who is likely to leave Southampton this summer as he doesn’t feature in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s long term plans.
According to a recent report from The Express, the Southampton midfielder is available for a fee of around £20m.
The 25-year-old joined the Saints in 2017 from Serie A champions Juventus, and big things were expected of him.
Popular BBC Pundit Garth Crooks, who is famous for his BBC Team of the Weak, heaped praise on the Gabonese international last year.
Lemina produced an outstanding performance against Crystal Palace where he completed 90% of his passes, putting in a terrific all-round show. He told BBC Sport:
“Lemina is a top-four player in my opinion and fair play to Southampton for making the purchase. Why he is not playing for Liverpool or Arsenal is a mystery to me.”
Well, it is no mystery to many of the Saints fans as Lemina hasn’t always been consistent enough, and he frustrates more than he appeases.
However, he is a highly talented midfielder and has age on his side to still reach the potential he once showed during his time at Juventus.
Marco Silva is a good tactician and certainly he would be looking to get the best out of him.