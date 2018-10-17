What does West Ham’s interest Edin Dzeko mean for Andy Carroll?

According to reports from Calciomercato, West Ham are considering making a move for Edin Dzeko during the January transfer window.
The Bosnian striker is contracted with the Giallorossi till 2020 but Roma can look to sell him in January or in the next summer. The club may not be willing to match the wage demands of the 32-year-old, and a potential move away from Italy could be on the cards.
Pellegrini knows Dzeko well as he managed him during his time at Manchester City. The Bosnian is a vastly experienced striker and would be a fantastic addition to the side despite his age.
But what does the Hammers interest in Dzeko mean for Andy Carroll?
The 29-year-old striker has once again missed a chunk of season through injury. Previously it was thought that he would miss action till December, but latest reports from Football London suggests that he could return early.
Pellegrini would certainly want to give Carroll, who is on 90k per week wages, at West Ham, a chance to shine, but Dzeko is a much better option.
The Bosnian can not only play as a target man, but he is mobile enough to run along the channels to bring the attacking midfield players into play.
Carroll could be under a lot of pressure if Pellegrini brings Dzeko to West Ham. And it could well happen that he might consider offloading him to free up the space for the former Manchester City striker.