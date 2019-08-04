What Brendan Rodgers said about Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

Leicester City are expected to sign a central defender this summer if (and that is more likely) Harry Maguire leaves the club.
The England international is reportedly set to leave Leicester to join Manchester United for a world-record fee for a defender of £80 million.
And it seems Brendan Rodgers has already found Maguire’s replacement.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Leicester are interested in signing Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic in the summer transfer window.
Ajer joined Celtic in 2016 from Start and has gradually emerged as an important player.
Rodgers has shown a lot of confidence in him during his time at Celtic, and praised him heavily after Celtic’s draw against Rosenborg last year.
The Leicester boss predicted that Ajer will become a top-class player in the future.
“Kris will be a top-class player, he has all the attributes. At 20, he is 6ft 5ins, he can pass the ball, and on an evening like this he showed he can defend,” Rodgers said, as quoted by Sky Sports.
Leicester are planning to make a bid in the region of £15m for the 10 times capped Norway international.
Obviously, Ajer cannot be a readymade replacement for Maguire but he has the potential to reach that level in the future if he continues to progress.
Celtic will be reluctant to lose him of course, but they could be tempted to do business if Leicester come up with a handsome offer.