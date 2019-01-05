West Ham’s Reece Oxford eyeing up a move to Arsenal

West Ham defender Reece Oxford is eyeing up a ‘dream’ move to Arsenal.
According to John Cross from Daily Mirror, West Ham are looking to get rid of the player in January and German side Borussia Moenchengladbach are keen on signing him.
However, the player prefers to stay in England and he is waiting for a move to a Premier League club.
The report adds that Arsenal and Everton are keeping tabs on the player but the Gunners will wait until the summer to make their move because of the lack of funds.
West Ham are thought to be holding out for a fee of around £3m for the 20-year-old.
It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can pull it off at the end of the season. Convincing West Ham might not be easy for them considering the fact that the two clubs are bitter rivals.
Oxford needs to leave the Hammers in order to play regularly and he should look for a loan move until the summer if he is determined to wait for Arsenal.
The versatile 20-year-old is a prodigious young talent and he cannot afford to waste away on the bench. He is unlikely to get any chances under Pellegrini anytime soon.