West Ham’s move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek blocked

West Ham United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.
According to Daily Mirror, Pellegrini wants the England midfielder to beef up his options at the centre of the park. However, Sarri has blocked the move.
Loftus-Cheek would have been a superb signing for West Ham and Sarri’s decision will come as a blow to the Hammers.
The likes of Noble are struggling badly this season and West Ham will have to bring in a central midfielder if they want to do well this season.
As for Loftus-Cheek, he needs to play more often at this stage of his career and a loan spell would have been ideal for him. It seems that Sarri might have some first-team plans for him.
As for West Ham, they should look to move for Danny Drinkwater now. The Chelsea midfielder is clearly unwanted and he would be a superb replacement for Mark Noble.
The former Leicester City man is an accomplished passer and he can control the tempo of the play. West Ham could pull off a masterstroke if they sign him in January. Drinkwater was excellent for Leicester City during their title-winning campaign but he hasn’t had too many chances at Chelsea. A move would be ideal for him too.
Considering his lack of importance at Chelsea, he is unlikely to cost too much either.