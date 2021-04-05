West Ham would consider bids for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek

West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that the Hammers would have to consider any bids that come in for key players like Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek at the end of the season.

The West Ham boss said (via Mirror): “Yes, any club can make offers for players but we’ve not had any big offers. I hope we don’t get any but if we do, like any other club, we would consider them.

“I don’t know where the Bank of England is for Tomas Soucek but I’ve said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him. It will have to be the Bank of Czech as well for Tomas!”.

Both players have been excellent for the Hammers in the Premier League so far and it will be interesting to see if any of the top clubs come in for them when the transfer window opens.

Rice in particular has been linked with a move away from West Ham in recent months. Premier League rivals Chelsea were thought to be keen on signing him at the start of the season when Frank Lampard was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues reignite their interest in the 22-year-old defensive midfielder at the end of this season.

The England international has established himself as one of the most talented young players in the Premier League and he wouldn’t look out of place at a top club.

Similarly, Soucek has proven to be a quality signing for the Hammers as well and despite being a defensive midfielder his goalscoring numbers have been excellent from the midfield.

David Moyes has managed to put together a talented core at West Ham and the Hammers must do everything in their power to hold onto their key players beyond this summer.

The London side have a good opportunity to secure European football for the next season and that could help them convince the key players to stay.

Read: How West Ham could line-up against Wolves