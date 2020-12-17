West Ham will look to improve their squad in January

West Ham United manager David Moyes has claimed that the Hammers will look to strengthen during the January transfer window if the right players are available.

However, he has warned that West Ham will be financially responsible and they will not look to sign players for the sake of it.





The Hammers have done extremely well in the Premier League this season and Moyes is likely to be backed by the owners if he wants to sign players.

Moyes said to Standard: “I’ll be saying the same thing as I said this time last year. If we can and we think there is something available the owner would try and do it, but obviously like everybody else we’re in a difficult situation financially. We won’t be daft.

“I want to keep pushing, I want to keep trying to improve but I have to say we will be linked with every man and their dog. The truth is we won’t be signing every man and their dog, we’ll only be signing players who I think are right for the club. Players who are hungry and fit what we need.

“I can only say we will try and improve if it is out there and we can do it, ones who can make an impact like we have got recently.”

West Ham United are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 21 points from 13 matches. The Hammers have managed to win four of their last six Premier League games with just one loss during that period.

Most teams have been plagued with injuries and inconsistency this season and West Ham United will fancy their chances of challenging for European football this season.

They must look to strengthen the team in order to challenge the likes of Everton and Leicester City in the coming months and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can get a quality player in.

West Ham United have looked well organised at the back this season and they have a hard-working midfield as well. However, they could use some sharpness in attack and bringing in a quality striker to support Sebastien Haller could be a smart move from the London club.