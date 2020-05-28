West Ham will have to pay €12m for Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham have been linked with the Argentine defender Gonzalo Montiel in the recent weeks.

As per Marca, the Hammers have been following the player for several months and his club are now considering a sale.

Apparently, River Plate are suffering financially because of the Coronavirus pandemic and they will have to sell some players in order to cope.

Montiel is one of their main assets and the defender is being monitored by several clubs such as Roma, Torino, Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure his services this summer.

The player is thought to be valued at €12m. If that is the case, the Hammers should be able to pay up without any problems.

David Moyes needs to improve his defence and Montiel is highly talented.

The 23-year-old is a full back who can play in an advanced role as well.

He could be an upgrade on the likes of Fredericks next season. Furthermore, he can operate as a winger when needed.

His ability going forward will help West Ham offensively as well. Montiel can slot into a back three as a centre back as well.

West Ham must move quickly and secure his signature now in order to avoid too much competition later.