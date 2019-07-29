West Ham want to sign Bertrand Traore

West Ham are interested in signing the Lyon winger Bertrand Traore this summer.
We covered reports yesterday that Spurs want to sign the 23-year-old player as well. Those reports mention West Ham’s interest in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for the former Chelsea player.
Traore has done well at Lyon and he could prove to be a good addition to Pellegrini’s side. He scored 11 goals last season.
The Londoners could do with a right-sided winger and Traore would be ideal. He will add pace, flair and goals from the flanks.
West Ham will need to improve their attack considerably in order to break into the top six. They have signed Haller for a club-record fee and they have improved the creativity with the signing of Fornals.
If they can add a quality winger on top of that, the Londoners will have a good chance of challenging the likes of Arsenal next season.
It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer for Traore.
Lyon are under no pressure to sell the winger after having sanctioned the sale of Ndombele to Tottenham earlier this summer.
West Ham might have to pay over the odds to convince the French outfit.