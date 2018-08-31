West Ham vs Wolves Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Updates

West Ham United host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend and the Hammers will be desperate for a win.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side have had a poor start to their league campaign so far and they are under a lot of pressure after the significant summer outlay.
The Hammers have lost all three of their league games against Liverpool, Bournemouth, and Arsenal.
The home fans will be expecting a reaction here and the players will have gained some confidence from their Carabao Cup win during the midweek.
Meanwhile, Wolves have struggled to get going in the Premier League. Despite impressive in patches, they haven’t picked up any wins in the league.
The draw against Manchester City will have given them some confidence heading into this one and they will fancy an upset here.
Nuno’s men have drawn two and lost one of their league games so far.
The home side will be without Reid, Lanzini and Carroll for this game. As for the away side, Cavaleiro is the only injury blow.
West Ham will make changes to their lineup from the midweek. Chicharito, Rice, Snodgrass, Zabaleta, Cresswell, Obiang and Adrian are likely to be dropped.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Noble, Wilshere; Anderson, Perez, Yarmolenko; Arnautovic
Predicted Wolves Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota
Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Wolves