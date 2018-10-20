West Ham vs Tottenham Preview, Team News & Prediction

West Ham vs Tottenham
English Premier League 2018/19
20th October, 15:00 pm BST
London Stadium, London
West Ham will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win over their rivals when they host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.
The Hammers were excellent against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the last few weeks and they will fancy their chances of a win here.
Pellegrini will be under pressure to win after his side’s showing against Brighton. A win in the derby could be ideal.
Meanwhile, Tottenham will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a win.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are just two points away from the top despite their inconsistencies last month. A win here would give them a lot of confidence.
The Hammers will be without the likes of Winston Reid, Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll, Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez for this one due to injuries.
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Vincent Janssen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Obiang, Rice, Noble; Anderson, Arnautovic, Yarmolenko
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Eriksen, Moura; Kane
West Ham vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Tottenham have won 8 of their last 10 matches in the Premier League. Pochettino’s men are in good form now and they have the better team on paper as well. Bet on the away side to win at 10/11 with 138.com.
The last six games between these two teams have produced a total of 19 goals. They will play for the win this week as well and a high scoring game is on the cards. Bet on over 2.5 goals with 138.com at 4/6.
Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Tottenham