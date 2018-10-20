West Ham vs Tottenham Predicted Starting Lineups

West Ham will be looking to take full advantage of Tottenham’s recent inconsistencies when the two sides meet later today.
Tottenham have won 8 of their last 10 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win at 10/11 with 138.com.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a good result against their rivals.
Meanwhile, Spurs will be looking to battle their injury issues and pick up an important away win here.
Both teams are plagued with injuries right now and it will be interesting to see how they shape up against each other later in the day.
West Ham will be without Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Sanchez, Winston Reid and Jack Wilshere for this one. They are expected to field an unchanged lineup from the Brighton game.
Meanwhile, Tottenham will be disappointed to be without key players like Jan Vertonghen here.
Janssen, Dele Alli and Danny Rose are expected to miss out as well. Wanyama, Dembele and Eriksen should be able to recover in time for the game.
Pochettino is expected to make two changes to the side that won against Cardiff. Winks and Sissoko are likely to be replaced with Eriksen and Dembele here.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Obiang, Rice, Noble; Anderson, Arnautovic, Yarmolenko
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Eriksen, Moura; Kane
