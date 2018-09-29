Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham vs Manchester United Predicted Starting Lineups and Injury Update

West Ham United host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and the Hammers will be looking to add to their recent run of form with a win.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have turned a corner in the last few games and they will be looking to build on that.

Manchester United are under pressure after a poor start to the season and Jose Mourinho will be desperate for the three points here.

West Ham were quite impressive against Chelsea and Manchester United will have to play very well to get a win here.

The home side have quite a few injury issues heading into this game. The likes of Carroll, Chicharito, Lanzini, Wilshere, Sanchez and Reid are all ruled out.

Pellegrini is likely to make 9 changes to the side that thumped Macclesfield.

As for United, Rojo is the only doubt.

Predicted West Ham United Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Obiang, Rice, Noble; Anderson, Arnautovic, Yarmolenko

Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Pogba, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez

