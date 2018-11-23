West Ham vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups & Betting Tips

West Ham United host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.
Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to pull off an upset against his former side here.
Manchester City have been unplayable in the Premier League so far and they will be looking to extend their fine run of form with another win.
The Hammers are in mediocre form heading into this one and they will have to be very careful.
Pellegrini will be worried about the injury issues that have plagued his squad. The likes of Reid, Lanzini, Sanchez, Yarmolenko, Fredericks are all ruled out.
Snodgrass will miss out through suspension. Experienced star Mark Noble is set to come in for him. He is the only change expected to the side that drew against Huddersfield.
As for Manchester City, Bravo, De Bruyne, Mendy and Mangala are injured.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Diangana, Obiang, Rice, Noble, Anderson; Arnautovic
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Silva, Fernandinho, B. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez
West Ham vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 6 matches against West Ham in all competitions. Bet on the away side to win with BetUK at 1/4.
Man City have scored at least 3 goals in their last 4 away matches against West Ham in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals at 10/23 seem likely.