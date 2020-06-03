West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek aspires to play like Manchester City legend Yaya Toure, names Arsenal hero Tomas Rosicky as his favourite player of all time

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has named former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky as his favourite player of all time, and has admitted that he has always wanted to play like Manchester City legend Yaya Toure during a Q&A session on Twitter.

I always wanted to play like Yaya Toure. I watched him a lot when I was younger and really liked the way he played in a similar position to the one I play https://t.co/c8QU5ATlgz — West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) June 3, 2020

Tomas Rosicky https://t.co/EHvMKhgA1f — West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) June 3, 2020

The Czech Republic international joined the Hammers on loan till the end of the season in January from Slavia Prague, and has already established himself as a key player under manager David Moyes.

Soucek has featured in four Premier League games since his arrival and will hope to play a huge role in West Ham’s survival bid when action resumes.

The 25-year-old is a quality defensive midfielder and definitely has what it takes to become one of the best in the position on the planet.

Toure was during his heydays at Man. City, and Soucek will hope to make a similar impact at the London Stadium.

West Ham have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season if they escape the drop, and it will be interesting to see what happens.

It isn’t surprising that the midfielder named Rosicky as his all-time favourite player given that they are from the same country, and the Gunners hero would have been a huge role model to Soucek growing up.