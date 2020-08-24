West Ham United’s Declan Rice reacts as Jordan Hugill joins Norwich City

Jordan Hugill has joined Norwich City in a £5 million deal from West Ham United.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Championship club Queens Park Rangers, scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances and will now spend the next three years with the Canaries.





Hugill joined West Ham from Preston North End in January 2018 for £10 million, becoming manager David Moyes’ second signing of the transfer window at the time.

However, he featured in just 22 minutes in total for the Hammers before joining Middlesbrough on a season-long loan in the summer of 2018.

The Englishman scored seven goals in 41 appearances for Boro as he was back-up to Britt Assombalonga, but it wasn’t enough to earn him a permanent move at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Hugill will now look to impress at Norwich and help them seal immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

The former West Ham striker hasn’t been able to prove himself in the English top-flight yet, and it will be interesting to see if he will ever be able to do so.

It doesn’t seem that Hugill will particularly be missed in the Hammers dressing room as he wasn’t around for long, but midfielder Declan Rice has sent him his best wishes following his permanent exit: