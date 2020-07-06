West Ham United’s David Moyes says it was disappointing that Pablo Fornals kept Dwight Gayle onside for Newcastle United’s equalizer

West Ham United were pegged back twice by Newcastle United at St. James Park yesterday, and the 2-2 draw almost felt like a draw given that the visitors were the better side in the final third.

The Hammers attempted 17 shots, with seven of them hitting the target, and they will hope to be better at both ends of the pitch when they host Burnley on Wednesday.





Michail Antonio opened the scoring for West Ham four minutes into the game, but it took 13 minutes for Miguel Almiron to draw Newcastle level.

David Moyes’ side took the lead 20 minutes after play resumed for the second-half, but the Magpies equalised again just 92 seconds later through midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

However, it wouldn’t have been possible had Pablo Fornals not kept Dwight Gayle onside in the build-up to Newcastle’s second goal, and Moyes admitted post-game that the Spaniard’s lack of concentration was disappointing.

“Yes but I am more disappointed that the central defenders tried to squeeze up to let him in, we should have been looking where our deepest defender was and make sure they were doing their job as a line,” the Hammers boss told football.london when asked if he was frustrated in that lack of concentration as Gayle would have been offside if Fornals had come out.

“It would have been offside if they hadn’t and Fornals had come back in, I think Fornals worked really hard to stop a cross and defend that corner.

“He just didn’t get out quick enough, it was disappointing especially after just scoring.

The West Ham midfielder could have done better by reacting faster, and little details like those count a lot in a game.

Nevertheless, the team has to take the blame collectively for the draw, and they will hope to do better against Sean Dyche’s men.