West Ham United winger Michail Antonio reacts after losing FIFA 20 derby to Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon

With Premier League football suspended until at least April 30 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, West Ham United winger Michail Antonio and Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon found a way to ensure that tonight’s supposed clash between both sides went ahead.
Both took to FIFA 20 to play the London derby that should have taken place tonight between Spurs and the Hammers, and the game was streamed live on Twitch, with Sessegnon running out 2-0 winner.
The Tottenham youngster raced into the lead at the interval, finding the back of the net through Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura.
Antonio displayed his defensive abilities of the game, though, keeping Harry Kane out twice from the spot as Lukasz Fabianski guessed right on both occasions to deny Sessegnon.
Letssssss gooooooooooo!! The London Derby is ON!! Me Vs @RyanSessegnon on FIFA, Friday 8pm, loser gives a full kit apology after 👀 Don't miss it!!!!!! ⚽ #COYI
— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 17, 2020
The West Ham winger will now be expected to apologize wearing a Tottenham jersey after both players agreed the loser will do so, and he has taken to Twitter to react hilariously to the defeat:
ABSOLUTELY GUTTED! Was embarrassing out there today and I’m way better than that. The passing was off, shooting was bad and couldn’t tackle. I think it’s clear what’s happened………… my controller must have been broken 👀👀👀👀👀👀 I’LL BE BACK 💪🏾 #FifaLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/4wq4Fk4CCQ
— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 20, 2020