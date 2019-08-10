Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham United vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

10 August, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester City, West Ham

Manchester City visit West Ham United on Saturday aiming to spark their bid to win a third successive Premier League title.

City overhauled Liverpool in 2018/19 and they are strongly fancied to come out on top again this time around.

Pep Guardiola hasn’t rested on his laurels this summer, adding Rodri and Joao Cancelo to an already impressive looking squad.

City played well in last week’s Community Shield match at Wembley, deservedly beating Liverpool on penalties.

They triumphed 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and should pick up three points this weekend.

The Hammers haven’t beaten City in the league since 2014 and it is difficult to imagine them ending that run on Saturday.

Guardiola has left Sergio Aguero out of his line-up, while new signing Sebastien Haller starts up front for West Ham.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

West Ham vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

