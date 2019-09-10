West Ham United striker Sebastian Haller eyeing French national team call-up

West Ham United spent £45 million on French striker Sebastian Haller during the summer transfer window, making him their club-record signing in the process.
The 25-year-old has hit the ground running in the English top-flight, scoring three league goals in as many appearances, and could prove to be a huge hit at the London Stadium.
Haller has represented France at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19, under-20 and under-21 levels, featuring in 51 games and he is eyeing playing for Didier Deschamps’ side.
The West Ham star has never been called up to the senior team despite his impressive forms for FC Utrecht (51 goals in 98 games) and Eintracht Frankfurt (33 goals in 77 games), and he doesn’t feel it is possible at the moment.
“I would like to play for France. You never know what can happen but it is not possible for the moment,” Haller told Daily Star.
“I think it is about profile. I need to get my statistics up and score goals. I did it in Holland. I did it in Germany. Now I want to do it in England. Just to prove to myself and show I can be effective.
“I think West Ham was a good club to show this. The whole team is there to perform well so I have to show I can perform in England. I put pressure on myself every day.”
Given the huge attacking talents available for Deschamps to choose from, the Hammers striker has to keep delivering on a consistent basis and standout to have a chance of being called up.
Haller qualifies to play for the Ivory Coast through his mother, and while he will walk into the African side, he will fancy his chances of playing for France someday.
Featuring in next summer’s European Championship will no doubt be a dream come true for the striker, and the motivation to convince the French manager will be hugely beneficial to West Ham’s top-seven chances this term and going forward.