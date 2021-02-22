West Ham United squad will share £10 million bonus if they qualify for the Champions League

West Ham United secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, moving up to fourth in the Premier League table as a result.

Manager David Moyes has led his side to 13 wins and six draws in 25 games this campaign, and while there are still 13 more games left, the Hammers will fancy their chances of playing in Europe next term.





Qualifying for the Champions League is very much possible with this set of inspired West Ham players and, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, they will share around £10 million in bonuses if they finish in the top-four.

There is an incentive scheme in place that applies from a ninth-place finish upwards, and it involves a rise per position.

Players will be rewarded according to the number of games they feature in, and while there is no specific amount of payment if West Ham reach the Champions League or Europa League, the scheduled increase jumps significantly if they do.

Sportslens View

The players will be playing for more than the prize at hand in the coming games, and there is no doubt that their individual market values will skyrocket should they finish in the top-four.

That will also attract bigger players to the London Stadium outfit when the summer transfer window opens, and Declan Rice will definitely see no reason to leave the club in the coming months.

Jesse Lingard will also more likely be keen to make his loan move from Manchester United permanent having found a new lease of life at West Ham, and the fans will be very delighted to see their team playing in Europe’s elite competition.

The Hammers made it to the play-offs of the Europa League in 2016-17, but have never played in the new format Champions League.

However, they can dream of doing so next season, and all eyes will be on them for the remainder of the campaign as they battle Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for one of the other three spots in the top-four.

In other news, an American investor has commented after being linked with West Ham takeover.