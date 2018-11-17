West Ham United sporting director Mario Husillos reportedly scouted Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris on Thursday

West Ham United Sporting Director Mario Husillos was at the UEFA Nations League clash between Greece and Finland on Thursday, and according to Sport Dog, the Argentine was there to watch Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris, who played all 90 minutes, in action.
The Greece international is well-admired by Husillos, and with the position one the Hammers could do with a quality addition, it only makes sense to scout a potential buy.
Koutris, 23, is a Greek-Brazilian capable of playing further up the pitch, and has impressed enough to earn a national team call-up.
Greece new coach Angelos Anastasiadis called up the Olympiakos star for the matches against Finland and Estonia, and Husillos was keen to run the rule over him.
At West Ham, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are the only senior available options at left-back, and manager Manuel Pellegrini could do with a quality like Koutris.
Greece play Estonia tomorrow, and it remains to be seen if the Hammers chief will be watching the full-back again, but having most likely impressed him last time out, there are chances that the club will keep looking at Koutris going forward before reaching a conclusion.