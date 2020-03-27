West Ham United skipper Mark Noble wants every club in England to play Liverpool’s YNWA before kickoff when action resumes in appreciation of the NHS

The English Premier League is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the country is already on lockdown as the government looks to curtail its spread.
It remains to be seen if footballing activities will resume on the proposed date – April 30 – but West Ham United skipper Mark Noble wants every club in England to do one thing anytime action restarts.
With the National Health Service (NHS) putting in work day and night to battle the pandemic, the Hammers star wants Liverpool’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” dedicated to them by every club.
When we pull through these tough times and get back playing Every football club around the country should play this before we kickoff to show our appreciation for the @NHSuk and the loved ones families have lost. @WestHam @premierleague https://t.co/RuFufMnLJv
— MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) March 26, 2020
YNWA is probably the most famous song in football, and is heard before kick-off at every Liverpool match at Anfield.
It was written by Oscar Hammerstein II and composed by Richard Rodgers in 1945, and the Reds have made it their club song 20 years later.
When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high
And don’t be afraid of the dark
At the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky
And the sweet, silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
You’ll never walk alone
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
You’ll never walk alone
The NHS deserves all the loves and praises for the wonderful job they have been doing over the last few weeks, and they will most likely be applauded at every ground when Premier League action resumes.
Noble has given a great suggestion, but it remains to be seen if every club will be keen to sing a song widely associated with Liverpool at their home ground anytime football restarts across the country.