West Ham United could sell Chelsea target Declan Rice at £70m: report

West Ham United could sanction the sale of midfielder Declan Rice in order to raise funds to spend during the summer transfer window. Chelsea are said to hold a keen interest in re-signing their former academy graduate.
Rice was released from the Blues’ youth system in 2013 and he thereafter joined the Hammers where he has progressed through the different levels to become a key player with the first-team squad.
His progress has caught the attention of elite Premier League clubs including the Blues and The Sun claims that the Hammers could part ways with the England international for £70m this summer.
The same outlet claims that the Hammers have been hampered financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and Rice could be one of the players sold to generate funds for the summer spending under David Moyes.
Rice recently said that he would love to play again with former academy teammate Mason Mount at the club level and that has given the hint that he would welcome a return to Stamford Bridge.
Still, the price tag set by the Hammers could remain steep for the Blues themselves, who need to strengthen several areas on the field, having signed no players in the past two transfer windows.
At present, there is no shortage of central midfielders with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and the young Billy Gilmour vying for the positions.
The Sun suggests that the potential departure of Jorginho could pave the way for Rice’s return to his former club and it remains to be seen whether that happens.
Jorginho has been linked with a Serie A return with Juventus but he has previously stated that he is ‘very happy‘ at Chelsea and sees his future with the west London giants.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com