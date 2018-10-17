West Ham United reportedly want Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window

West Ham United are keen on bringing AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko to the London Stadium in January, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old has two years to run on his current contract, and the Serie A giants could decide against an extension, with his age and salary being key reasons.
Dzeko earns £4million per year, but he’s willing to take £3.5million and stay until 2021. However, Roma are open to selling him for £13million, and manager Manuel Pellegrini is said to be looking forward to a reunion with the former Manchester City striker.
Dzeko has been in fine form since leaving the Premier League for Roma in 2015, netting 78 goals in 148 appearances so far.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who has a record 55 goals in 97 games for country, is a huge goal threat and will definitely improve West Ham greatly should a deal be reached.
The Hammers are ready to splash £22million on acquiring the striker’s signature in January, and the move seems to be their top priority for the winter transfer window.
Pellegrini’s side have managed to find the back of the net just eight league goals in as many games this season, and they could really do with an experienced and top goalmachine like Dzeko.