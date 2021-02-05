West Ham United ready to make fresh move for Youssef En-Nesyri this summer

West Ham United will make a fresh attempt to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri during this summer’s transfer window, as per The Daily Star.

The Hammers parted ways with Sebastien Haller during the early stages of the winter transfer window, but they were unable to land a replacement.





En-Nesyri was their main target to fill the void, but their £27 million offer reportedly fell short of the £35m asking price set by the Europa League holders.

A deal did not materialise, but the east London outfit are planning to make a fresh move for his services when the campaign concludes.

Sevilla are expecting an approach from the Hammers, but they are unlikely to lower their price tag for the Morocco international.

Sportslens view:

David Moyes was determined to land the Sevilla striker, who has been in superb form this term with 16 goals from just 30 games in all competitions.

He had the option to go for an alternative player before the deadline, but decided against making a panic signing just to ‘appease people‘.

This has left the Hammers short up front with Michail Antonio being the only recognised striker and the Englishman needs to stay fit for the rest of the season.

However, the January transfer window was a positive one as they recruited Jesse Lingard on loan and he made an instant impact on debut with two goals against Aston Villa.

En-Nesyri is currently one of Europe’s best-performing strikers and the Hammers may have missed the trick by not signing him during the recently concluded transfer window.

With his consistent displays of late, he is bound to attract interest from other elite European sides and the Hammers may face stiff competition to land him this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com