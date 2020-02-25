Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek ruled out of action for three weeks, fans react

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek ruled out of action for three weeks, fans react

25 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield last night, and January signing Tomas Soucek was also lost to a hip injury.

The club have confirmed that the Czech international is likely to be out for approximately three weeks as a result, and they are hoping to have him back before the international break in March.

It’s a big blow given how influential Soucek has been since arriving from Slavia Prague on loan during the January transfer window, and manager David Moyes won’t be happy.

The 23-year-old midfielder has played all of West Ham’s last three games, putting in impressive shift each time.

Adapting to the pace and physicality of the English top-flight league was always going to be demanding for Soucek as he had never played outside his country all his career prior to last month’s move.

However, no one expected a player that had never gotten injured for once in six years to be struck down by one a month into his Premier League career.

A lot of West Ham fans are blaming the club’s training ground for Soucek’s hip injury, and here is how some of them have reacted to the official update on Twitter:

Charlie Nicholas urges Rangers to sell Alfredo Morelos
Middlesbrough vs Leeds: Latest injury update on Kiko Casilla and Kalvin Phillips

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!