West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice wishes he had the pace of Alphonso Davies

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has admitted that he would love to have the same pace as Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga giants since establishing himself as a regular player this term, and has caught the eyes of everyone.

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund went head to head this evening with the title at stake, and Davies’ performance caught the eyes of a watching Rice, prompting the West Ham star to tweet thus:

Wish I had Alphonso Davies pace🤣⚡️ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 26, 2020

Love Kimmich, top top player👏👏 https://t.co/wZjKmXCnGa — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 26, 2020

A Declan Rice with the pace of an Alphonso Davies will definitely be very frightening, but pace isn’t a prerequisite to become a world-class defensive midfielder, and the West Ham academy graduate is on his way to becoming one.

The 21-year-old is a wanted man this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in signing him.

They will have to part with at least £70 million to have a chance of landing him, though, as the Hammers aren’t particularly keen of letting go of their prized possession.