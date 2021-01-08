West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice sends message to Sebastien Haller

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Ivory Coast international striker Sebastien Haller has left West Ham United to join Eredivisie giants Ajax after 18 months at the London Stadium.

The 26-year-old joined the Hammers from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a club-record deal worth up to £45 million in the summer of 2019, scoring 14 goals in 54 games in all competitions.


Manager David Moyes isn’t a huge fan of Haller’s style of play, and the Manuel Pellegrini signing has been sold for half of the fee he was signed for.

A lot of West Ham fans aren’t pleased with the club’s decision to sell the Ivorian as Michail Antonio is now the only senior striker available to Moyes.

However, the Hammers are expected to bring in a replacement before the end of the January transfer window and have been linked with a couple of options.

Haller will be missed by West Ham players, and here is how Declan Rice has reacted to his departure on Twitter:

Haller struggled with Moyes’ style of play as he wasn’t able to replicate the verve and pressing that Antonio brought to the table on the pitch.

He isn’t likely to struggle at a side like Ajax given their quality and the less demanding physicality of the Eredivisie.

West Ham have to sign a replacement this month as they are short of options in the striking department, and it will be interesting to see who they land.