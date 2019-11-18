West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice congratulates Tottenham’s Harry Winks for scoring first England goal

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks scored his first England goal during Sunday’s Euros qualifiers 4-0 victory against Kosovo.
The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, controlling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s pass excellently well to leave the hosts’ defence in his wake before beating the goalkeeper.
It took Winks just six caps for open his account for the Three Lions, and the Spurs star will hope to keep influencing games for both club and country going forward.
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has sent a congratulatory message to Winks on Twitter thus:
massive congratulations to @HarryWinks & @masonmount_10 on their first @England goals. Great way to end the qualifying campaign! Bring on #Euro2020 ❤️🦁
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 17, 2019
Rice and Winks will come up against each other when Premier League action resumes this weekend, and both midfielders will hope to help their side to much-needed victory.
West Ham are without a league win in their last six games, while Spurs have won just once in their last seven league games.
Only a point separate 14th-placed Tottenham and 16th-placed West Ham in the Premier League table, and Saturday’s clash at the London Stadium could prove crucial as they both look to turn their woeful domestic campaigns around.