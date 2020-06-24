West Ham United manager David Moyes unhappy that the Premier League didn’t give his team more time to prepare for the Tottenham Hotspur game

West Ham United suffered their 18th loss of the Premier League campaign at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last night, with an own goal from Tomas Soucek and a Harry Kane strike condemning them to defeat.

It dealt a blow on their survival chances as they will slip into the relegation zone should Bournemouth and/or Aston Villa win their games today.





Hammers boss David Moyes believes that the Spurs’ opener should have been ruled out by the VAR for handball as the ball deflected off Davinson Sanchez arm in the build-up to the goal.

The West Ham manager is also unhappy that the Premier League didn’t grant his request to play on Wednesday or Thursday in order to give his team more time to prepare for the Tottenham clash, an admission his counterpart Jose Mourinho made.

“I told the Premier League when we came back, us and Tottenham don’t play for ten days. We are not in the cup so why can’t we play Wednesday or Thursday night,” Moyes told football.london when asked his comments after Mourinho said it was unfair West Ham had less time to prepare.

“We might have had people fit later on but I think it was a terrible decision by the Premier League and I think the broadcasters would have helped out.

“An extra day for footballers, at this level, is so important.”

Tottenham had an extra day to prepare having last played on Friday, and while that necessarily didn’t affect the outcome of the game, West Ham should have been given more time as they have no cup engagement as Tottenham.

They return to action on July 1 with a home game against Chelsea before visiting Newcastle United four days later.

The Hammers have a favourable run of games, with fixtures against Norwich City, Watford and Aston Villa still to come, and how they fare in those six-pointers will determine their top-flight status come July 26.