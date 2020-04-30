West Ham United make transfer decision on Declan Rice amid Chelsea link

West Ham United have no intention of parting ways with midfielder Declan Rice amid the reported interest from Chelsea, Goal.com claims.
Earlier this week, a report from The Sun stated that the Hammers have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and they may have to sell some of their main players including Rice to fund the summer signings.
It was added that they could demand around £70m for the England international, who is regarded as a key target for Frank Lampard’s side during the next transfer window.
However, according to Goal.com, the Hammers are said to have no plans of considering the sale of the 21-year-old and they are prepared to knock back any potential bids from the Blues for his services.
Furthermore, the east London outfit are in a strong position with more than four years remaining on Rice’s contract and only relegation may compel them to sanction his departure.
Earlier this month, Rice talked up his close relationship with Mason Mount with whom he played together in the Blues’ academy for many years before he was released at the age of 14.
He also expressed the desire to play alongside Mount at the club level once again and that has inevitably triggered the speculation of him making the move to Stamford Bridge.
At present, the Hammers are clear with their transfer stance on Rice but it remains to be seen whether the situation changes over the next few months.
David Moyes’ side are right in the relegation battle with only goal difference separating them from the drop zone.
They have a challenge on their hands if or when the season restarts after the coronavirus shutdown.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com